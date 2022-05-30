Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,780 shares of company stock worth $4,797,854. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

