Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $770,355.69 and $2,497.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

