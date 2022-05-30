Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Perception Capital Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.