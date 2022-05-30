Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $184,000 in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

ISO stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. IsoPlexis Co. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

