Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,509 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,807. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

