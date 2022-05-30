Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 8,177.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,885 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.19% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

NASDAQ HIII traded up $9.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 492,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.