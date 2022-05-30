Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348,953 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAQ traded up $9.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

