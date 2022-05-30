Glazer Capital LLC Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,410 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 6.93% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,544. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.