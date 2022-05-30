Glazer Capital LLC Has $18.69 Million Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 20,918.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919,439 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 5.37% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $4,354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $3,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 239.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 133,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI traded up $9.76 on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,811. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

