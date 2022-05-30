Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,941,279 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,941,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,825,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III comprises 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYAC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,789. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III does not have any significant operations. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

