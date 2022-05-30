Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147,841 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.27% of Omnichannel Acquisition worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:OCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 32,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,420. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.