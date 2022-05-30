Glazer Capital LLC Sells 68,843 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,843 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.86% of Goal Acquisitions worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUCK. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUCK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

