Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,768 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.20% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,053,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISLE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 50,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,356. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in St.

