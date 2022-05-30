Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

