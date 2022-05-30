GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,302. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES (Get Rating)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
