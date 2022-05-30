GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

GNY (GNY) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $49,803.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,459.19 or 0.99944652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

