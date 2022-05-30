Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.8%.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

