Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 212,675 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of American Water Works worth $222,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

AWK opened at $151.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

