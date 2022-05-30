Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,273 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $196,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $92.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

