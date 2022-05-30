Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $210,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,845,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $92.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

