Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,909 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $237,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $321.21 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.12 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

