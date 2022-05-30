Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 332,844 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Yum! Brands worth $191,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

