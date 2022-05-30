Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Discover Financial Services worth $217,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 112.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

DFS opened at $112.20 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

