Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,062 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gores Guggenheim worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 329.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 324,150 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at about $13,286,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 97,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

