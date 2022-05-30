Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%.

In other Great Elm Capital news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 8,953 shares of company stock worth $114,110 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

