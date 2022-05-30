Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Great Panther Mining were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.19 on Monday. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

GPL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

