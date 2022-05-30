Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

GWO stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.63. 1,096,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,078. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$31.72 and a one year high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.90.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

