Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $116,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNAC traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. 141,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,860. Group Nine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

