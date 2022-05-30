Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 392.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 392.8%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

