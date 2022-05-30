Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,485 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $47,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

