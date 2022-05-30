Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 45,195 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $93,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,480. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

