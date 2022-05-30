Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $5.29 on Monday, reaching $168.59. 24,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,844. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.94 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.