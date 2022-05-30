Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 94,509 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,509 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $66,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
