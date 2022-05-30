Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $249.79 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $249,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after buying an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,128. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.