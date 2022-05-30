Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $44.09 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Exelon worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

EXC traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $49.85. 339,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,704. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

