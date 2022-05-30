Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $57.18 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 348.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $57,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 355,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,793. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

