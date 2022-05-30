Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,264,244 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. FIGS accounts for about 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 3.47% of FIGS worth $156,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

