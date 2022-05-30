Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,536 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 186,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in 3M by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,017,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,116,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $149.51. 73,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

