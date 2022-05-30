Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,093 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $52,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. 262,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

