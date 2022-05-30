Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $60.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

