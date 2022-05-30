Handy Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $65,281.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 193.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,800.66 or 0.48570872 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00482952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

