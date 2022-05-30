Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and $27.78 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $46.45 or 0.00152422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 695,202 coins and its circulating supply is 676,982 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.