Head-To-Head Review: Enovis (ENOV) versus Its Peers

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovis to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enovis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis Competitors 388 1412 2348 87 2.50

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.25%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Enovis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -151.11% -47.30% -13.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 50.62 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.58 million 34.99

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovis beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

