Head to Head Review: Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) versus Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shangri-La Asia and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 2 4 5 0 2.27

Risk & Volatility

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 7.13% 23.95% 10.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and Yara International ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $1.03 billion 2.54 -$460.16 million N/A N/A Yara International ASA $16.61 billion 0.78 $449.00 million $2.70 9.47

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Shangri-La Asia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. It is also involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; and property investment, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had equity interests in 80 operating hotels and 3 hotels under operating lease with 35,154 rooms. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers farmer centric solutions; solutions for farming, such as crop monitoring, variable rate fertilization, N-Tester BT, and Driving Mode, a mobile app; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted tool that allows growers to measure a crop's nitrogen requirement; CheckIT, a smartphone app using a library of crop photographs to give a simple and fast identification of nutrient deficiencies; TankmixIT, an app used to check for the physical compatibility when tank mixing; and Tankmix.com, an online service providing advice on the physical mixing characteristics of Yara's foliar products with agrochemicals. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands name. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

