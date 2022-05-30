Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 50,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,118. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

