Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 34.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after purchasing an additional 505,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after acquiring an additional 256,821 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

