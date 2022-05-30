Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Tops $499,561.89

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $499,561.89 and approximately $977.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334% against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033861 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008904 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.