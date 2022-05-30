Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

