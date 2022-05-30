Horizon Protocol Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $67,315.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

