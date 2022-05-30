Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

